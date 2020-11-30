Sirios Capital Management L P Has $18.16 Million Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Sirios Capital Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,228 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,934 shares during the period. Electronic Arts accounts for about 1.5% of Sirios Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $18,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at $370,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 10.2% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 73,752 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $9,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 16.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,640 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 29.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $538,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $39,035.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,802.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total transaction of $110,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,933.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 546,991 shares of company stock worth $68,254,006. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.86.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded up $3.55 on Monday, hitting $127.72. The stock had a trading volume of 164,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428,367. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.01 and a 200 day moving average of $129.44. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $147.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

