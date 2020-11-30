Sirios Capital Management L P Has $2.98 Million Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Sirios Capital Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 58,845.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 858,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,515,000 after acquiring an additional 857,385 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 8.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,795,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,124,000 after buying an additional 584,871 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 48.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,745,000 after buying an additional 428,641 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in Copart by 18.9% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,225,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,320,000 after buying an additional 354,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Copart by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 616,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,345,000 after buying an additional 352,496 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.84. 37,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,687. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $130.96. The firm has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $592.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.87 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPRT. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.