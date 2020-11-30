Sirios Capital Management L P Has $30.63 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Sirios Capital Management L P lowered its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,760 shares during the period. Constellation Brands accounts for approximately 2.5% of Sirios Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sirios Capital Management L P owned approximately 0.08% of Constellation Brands worth $30,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 64.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,694,000 after purchasing an additional 522,569 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2,483.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,171,000 after acquiring an additional 279,854 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 9,586.4% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,112,000 after purchasing an additional 249,534 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 586.5% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 270,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,295,000 after purchasing an additional 230,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,565,000. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STZ. Citigroup upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.90.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $205.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,548. The company has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.46. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $208.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

