Sirios Capital Management L P Invests $44.86 Million in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sirios Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 303,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,858,000. Eli Lilly and makes up 3.7% of Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 42.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,026,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,251 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,101,000 after buying an additional 1,954,811 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,944,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,666,000 after buying an additional 1,443,527 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 72.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,390,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,409,000 after buying an additional 1,003,200 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 67.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,039,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,796,000 after acquiring an additional 822,590 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of LLY stock traded down $1.53 on Monday, reaching $145.91. The stock had a trading volume of 75,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,934,585. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $115.92 and a 12 month high of $170.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 49.01%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $164.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.07.

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total value of $755,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.