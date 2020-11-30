Sirios Capital Management L P Invests $7.71 Million in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Sirios Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 48,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $7,712,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 250.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,081.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMM traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $174.09. The stock had a trading volume of 176,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $102.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.79. 3M has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 3M from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.31.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

