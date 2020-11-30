Sirios Capital Management L P Lowers Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Sirios Capital Management L P trimmed its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 99,495 shares during the quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 120.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in Micron Technology by 261.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MU. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Cleveland Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.48.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,755,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 335,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,059,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,520,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,934,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,935. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.54. 607,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,216,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.97. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

