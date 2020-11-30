Sirios Capital Management L P Makes New Investment in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Sirios Capital Management L P bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 166,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $15,022,000. Sirios Capital Management L P owned approximately 0.21% of Williams-Sonoma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 110.3% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 253.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total value of $3,637,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,504,338.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $280,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,710.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.17.

Williams-Sonoma stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.31. 54,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,952. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $114.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.04. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

