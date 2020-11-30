Sirios Capital Management L P Purchases 2,434 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Sirios Capital Management L P lifted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the second quarter worth $170,472,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,300,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,610,000 after purchasing an additional 662,883 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Linde by 912.1% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 521,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,298,000 after purchasing an additional 470,403 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in shares of Linde by 4,136.2% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 439,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,741,000 after purchasing an additional 429,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 9.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,558,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,070,627,000 after purchasing an additional 403,726 shares during the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $6,119,118.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Linde from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Linde from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.88.

LIN stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $257.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.32. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $146.71 and a 1 year high of $269.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.15, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

