Sirios Capital Management L P Reduces Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sirios Capital Management L P lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 50.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 53,931 shares during the quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded up $5.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $222.32. 64,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,842,361. The firm has a market cap of $154.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.67. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $248.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total transaction of $5,735,074.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,154,025.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 26,784 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at $543,789,360.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,385 shares of company stock worth $25,081,562 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.75.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

