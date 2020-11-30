Sirios Capital Management L P Reduces Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Sirios Capital Management L P lessened its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 81,909 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies makes up about 2.3% of Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sirios Capital Management L P owned 0.15% of Keysight Technologies worth $28,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 13.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,359,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,267,000 after buying an additional 90,374 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 10.1% during the third quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $119.61. The stock had a trading volume of 16,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,550. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.93 and a 52 week high of $120.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.07 and a 200 day moving average of $102.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 25.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Edward Jones started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.73.

In other news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 13,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $1,535,830.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,626,321.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total value of $279,653.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,552.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,899 shares of company stock worth $15,128,033. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

