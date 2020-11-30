Sirios Capital Management L P Reduces Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Sirios Capital Management L P cut its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in CarMax were worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 18.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,107,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,516 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,131,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,470,000 after purchasing an additional 711,207 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in CarMax by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,871,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,099,000 after purchasing an additional 313,956 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,865,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CarMax by 383.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,530,000 after buying an additional 272,080 shares in the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on KMX shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on CarMax in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 16th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.94.

KMX traded down $1.61 on Monday, hitting $93.76. The company had a trading volume of 29,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,644. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $109.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.88.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.