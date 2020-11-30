Sirios Capital Management L P Sells 263,860 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Sirios Capital Management L P reduced its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 41.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377,400 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 263,860 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P owned about 0.06% of Southwest Airlines worth $14,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,783 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,633 shares of the airline’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,461 shares of the airline’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 137,007 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 28,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,148 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

In related news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.09. The company had a trading volume of 247,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,987,124. The company has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.46. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

