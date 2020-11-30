Sirios Capital Management L P Sells 342,768 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Sirios Capital Management L P reduced its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342,768 shares during the quarter. World Wrestling Entertainment comprises approximately 1.3% of Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sirios Capital Management L P owned 0.52% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $16,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WWE. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 250.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 23.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 14.1% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WWE traded up $1.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.11. 29,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,412. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.86. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.10 and a 12-month high of $67.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.59 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently 56.47%.

In other news, insider Stephanie Levesque sold 57,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total value of $2,255,710.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WWE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. World Wrestling Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.14.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

