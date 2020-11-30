Sirios Capital Management L P Sells 77,122 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Sirios Capital Management L P decreased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 89.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 77,122 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 126.8% during the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 57,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after purchasing an additional 31,987 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 32,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 207,785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Page Arthur B lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.4% during the third quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 10,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $3.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $232.72. The stock had a trading volume of 28,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,295. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.68. The company has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a PE ratio of 83.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.98%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.93.

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

