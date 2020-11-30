Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $94.54 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) will report sales of $94.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $94.20 million to $94.77 million. Smartsheet reported sales of $71.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full year sales of $370.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $370.00 million to $371.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $475.37 million, with estimates ranging from $454.77 million to $491.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $91.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.53 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 20.90% and a negative net margin of 34.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS.

SMAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.27.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 12,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $585,145.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,762.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $1,917,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 623,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,885,409.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 783,608 shares of company stock worth $39,972,754 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the second quarter worth $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the third quarter worth $63,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the third quarter worth $95,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Smartsheet by 435.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

SMAR stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,966. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $30.91 and a 52-week high of $60.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.67.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

