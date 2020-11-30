Smiths News Plc (SNWS.L) (LON:SNWS) Insider Sells £20,054.44 in Stock

Smiths News Plc (SNWS.L) (LON:SNWS) insider Jonathan Bunting sold 71,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37), for a total value of £20,054.44 ($26,201.25).

SNWS opened at GBX 31 ($0.41) on Monday. Smiths News Plc has a one year low of GBX 24.20 ($0.32) and a one year high of GBX 31.10 ($0.41).

Smiths News Plc (SNWS.L) Company Profile

Smiths News Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of newspapers and mixed freight in the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through Smiths News and Tuffnells segments. The Smiths News segment distributes newspapers and magazines to 27,000 retailers from 39 distribution centers across England and Wales.

