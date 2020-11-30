Snyder Capital Management L P Boosts Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P’s holdings in Waters were worth $4,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 110.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Waters during the third quarter worth $39,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Waters during the second quarter worth $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Waters by 14.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Waters during the second quarter worth $103,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Waters stock traded up $3.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $231.36. 10,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,137. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $154.39 and a 52-week high of $245.68.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $593.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.15 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.36.

In other Waters news, SVP Robert G. Carson sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total transaction of $519,042.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,655.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $920,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,977,307.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,776 shares of company stock worth $5,317,571 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

