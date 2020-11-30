Snyder Capital Management L P Grows Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Mastercard by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,538,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,536,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in Mastercard by 8.2% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,121,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $331,628,000 after acquiring an additional 76,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.75, for a total value of $10,136,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,697,713 shares in the company, valued at $36,940,704,852.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total transaction of $2,164,951.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 518,293 shares of company stock valued at $164,577,086 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $336.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,806,303. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.18.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

