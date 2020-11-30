Snyder Capital Management L P Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Snyder Capital Management L P grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,397 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 6.0% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Visa by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 139,089 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $26,868,000 after purchasing an additional 26,652 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Visa by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,171 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,242 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 6.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,038 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,257,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.14.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,920,027.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $1,405,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,919,753.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V traded down $1.75 on Monday, reaching $209.25. 210,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,852,874. The stock has a market cap of $409.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $217.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

