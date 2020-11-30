Snyder Capital Management L P Has $69.97 Million Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Snyder Capital Management L P lessened its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 383,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the quarter. IDEX makes up approximately 3.0% of Snyder Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Snyder Capital Management L P owned 0.51% of IDEX worth $69,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in IDEX by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 27.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the second quarter worth about $1,634,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the second quarter worth $348,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.82.

In other IDEX news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 122,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.81, for a total transaction of $20,789,159.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,107,490.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 152,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total value of $28,913,667.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,614,434.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IDEX stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $190.75. 4,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,239. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.42. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.56 and a fifty-two week high of $199.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $581.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.54 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

