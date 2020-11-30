Snyder Capital Management L P Increases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 64.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 215.0% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock traded down $0.57 on Monday, reaching $114.02. 153,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,667,140. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $154.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.14.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,278,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,004,593.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,573,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.69.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

