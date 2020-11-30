Snyder Capital Management L P Raises Position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Snyder Capital Management L P grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,998,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,522 shares during the quarter. KAR Auction Services comprises about 3.1% of Snyder Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Snyder Capital Management L P owned about 3.87% of KAR Auction Services worth $71,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scoggin Management LP acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,800,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 148.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 159,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after acquiring an additional 95,032 shares during the period. Grace Capital lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 69.7% in the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 28,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the third quarter valued at about $826,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 3,588.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 51,966 shares during the period.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

In other news, Director Mary Ellen Smith acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.78 per share, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KAR traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.20. 17,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,226,699. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.17. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $593.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Northcoast Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Stephens upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR).

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.