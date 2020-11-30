Snyder Capital Management L P Reduces Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Snyder Capital Management L P decreased its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 937,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Graco comprises about 2.5% of Snyder Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Snyder Capital Management L P owned 0.56% of Graco worth $57,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter worth $1,355,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 760.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 19,740 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter worth $2,471,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 24.8% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Graco by 10.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,657,000 after acquiring an additional 29,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

NYSE:GGG traded down $0.57 on Monday, reaching $67.73. The stock had a trading volume of 9,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,270. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.58 and a 200 day moving average of $56.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.55. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.43 and a 12-month high of $69.91.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $439.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 16th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

In related news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 55,800 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $3,740,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,682 shares in the company, valued at $7,955,254.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $312,312.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,610,897.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,982 shares of company stock valued at $16,106,571 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

