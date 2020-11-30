Snyder Capital Management L P Sells 1,132 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Snyder Capital Management L P lessened its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 511,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections accounts for approximately 2.3% of Snyder Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Snyder Capital Management L P owned about 0.19% of Waste Connections worth $53,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WCN. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Waste Connections by 37.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 131,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,301,000 after buying an additional 35,480 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 4.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,884,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,934,000 after buying an additional 189,886 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Waste Connections by 455.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 8,542 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Waste Connections by 6.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCN stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.78. 29,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,880. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.12. The company has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.87 and a 12-month high of $111.04.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.79%.

Several research analysts have commented on WCN shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Waste Connections from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.43.

In other Waste Connections news, VP James Little sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total transaction of $509,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,327.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

