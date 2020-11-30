Solana 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.33 Million (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One Solana coin can now be bought for about $1.99 or 0.00010347 BTC on exchanges. Solana has a total market capitalization of $91.45 million and approximately $8.33 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Solana has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00073297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.60 or 0.00388393 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00021533 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.33 or 0.02912047 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Solana

Solana is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,597,830 coins and its circulating supply is 46,013,958 coins. Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Solana’s official website is solana.com.

Solana Coin Trading

Solana can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

