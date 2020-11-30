Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.06

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.06 and last traded at $22.78, with a volume of 203207 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.24.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sonos in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America upgraded Sonos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.79, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. Sonos had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,574. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 210,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $4,529,314.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 417,583 shares of company stock valued at $8,778,083. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 4,166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 375.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

