S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Sirios Capital Management L P

Sirios Capital Management L P trimmed its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,761,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,765,430,000 after acquiring an additional 136,790 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,796,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,229,000 after purchasing an additional 318,237 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,527,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,162,324,000 after buying an additional 504,741 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,638,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $869,474,000 after buying an additional 26,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in S&P Global by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,798,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $648,572,000 after buying an additional 42,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.64.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $6.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $347.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.05 and a 1-year high of $379.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $341.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.28. The firm has a market cap of $82.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

