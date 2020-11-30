SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the second quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 17,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $166.67. The stock had a trading volume of 601,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,650,229. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.76. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $136.12 and a twelve month high of $194.45.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

