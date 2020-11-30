SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up about 1.3% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $15,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,024,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,681,000 after buying an additional 99,231 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,540,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,503,000 after buying an additional 167,872 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,976,000 after purchasing an additional 168,831 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 24.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,079,000 after purchasing an additional 222,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 920,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,976,000 after buying an additional 11,855 shares during the period.

SDY stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.18. 34,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,857. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.41. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $67.57 and a one year high of $108.81.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

