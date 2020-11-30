Spectre.ai Utility Token Price Reaches $0.0387 on Top Exchanges (SXUT)

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CURRENCY:SXUT) traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. In the last seven days, Spectre.ai Utility Token has traded down 54.9% against the US dollar. One Spectre.ai Utility Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0387 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Spectre.ai Utility Token has a total market cap of $949,415.60 and approximately $15.00 worth of Spectre.ai Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Spectre.ai Utility Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00073098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005190 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.77 or 0.00391503 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00021293 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005167 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $557.62 or 0.02881411 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Spectre.ai Utility Token Profile

Spectre.ai Utility Token is a token. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s total supply is 42,980,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,529,558 tokens. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI. The official website for Spectre.ai Utility Token is www.spectre.ai.

Buying and Selling Spectre.ai Utility Token

Spectre.ai Utility Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectre.ai Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectre.ai Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectre.ai Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectre.ai Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.