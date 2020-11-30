Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Stake Lessened by Global Strategic Management Inc.

Global Strategic Management Inc. lessened its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust comprises about 1.6% of Global Strategic Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Global Strategic Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 65.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,899,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111,860 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at $45,033,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $10,055,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 36.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,202,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,141,000 after purchasing an additional 590,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 38.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,008,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,745,000 after acquiring an additional 562,811 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.92. 273,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,453,060. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average is $14.85. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

