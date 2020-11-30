Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Acquired by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Square by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Square by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. bought a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.74, for a total transaction of $20,274,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.81, for a total transaction of $446,710.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,202,753.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 883,854 shares of company stock valued at $156,691,117. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded down $5.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $207.43. 284,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,423,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $215.00. The company has a market capitalization of $94.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 333.39 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.79.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. Square’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SQ. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Square from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Square from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Square from $136.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.73.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

