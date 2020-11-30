STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $120.62 Million

Wall Street analysts expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to report sales of $120.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $123.28 million and the lowest is $117.40 million. STAG Industrial reported sales of $111.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full year sales of $474.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $472.30 million to $476.74 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $510.42 million, with estimates ranging from $495.00 million to $521.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.31). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.10.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,772,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 152,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 227,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 32.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,566. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.41. STAG Industrial has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $34.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.26%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

