Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Raised by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424,706 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.55% of Starbucks worth $553,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 28.5% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 220,566 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $18,951,000 after buying an additional 48,901 shares during the period. D. B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $849,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 225.0% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in Starbucks by 6.0% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 35,500 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,755 shares of company stock worth $36,611,004 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.35.

SBUX traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.63. The stock had a trading volume of 201,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,004,722. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.20. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $99.33. The firm has a market cap of $115.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.