Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Reduced by Kinneret Advisory LLC

Kinneret Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,234 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,002,442 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,696,870,000 after purchasing an additional 493,961 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,543,789,000 after acquiring an additional 630,989 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,600,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,112,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,969 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,350,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $835,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,755 shares of company stock valued at $36,611,004 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.40. The stock had a trading volume of 189,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,004,722. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.20. The firm has a market cap of $115.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.33.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.60%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Starbucks from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen upgraded Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Starbucks from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Starbucks from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.35.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

