Status (SNT) Trading 17.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Status has a market capitalization of $146.47 million and $14.45 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0422 or 0.00000219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Status has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00073426 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005210 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.11 or 0.00399995 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00021427 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005188 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $557.40 or 0.02891294 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Status Token Profile

SNT is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

Status can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

