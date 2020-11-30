Steem Achieves Market Cap of $66.76 Million (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. During the last seven days, Steem has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a total market capitalization of $66.76 million and $2.09 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000889 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,278.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.13 or 0.01619051 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00090947 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.69 or 0.00330386 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006468 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000321 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 36.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 406,598,386 coins and its circulating supply is 389,624,292 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

