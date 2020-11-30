Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Global Payments Call Options (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 14,844 call options on the company. This is an increase of 530% compared to the typical volume of 2,356 call options.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total value of $1,263,477.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,263.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $85,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,423.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,288 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,512 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its position in Global Payments by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 65,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after buying an additional 11,304 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $191.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.39.

GPN traded down $3.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $193.92. 35,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,007. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $209.62. The stock has a market cap of $58.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.28, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.28 and a 200 day moving average of $175.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s revenue was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

