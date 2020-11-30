Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE)

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,870 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 944% compared to the average volume of 275 put options.

DRE traded down $0.52 on Monday, hitting $37.87. The company had a trading volume of 34,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,514. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.19, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.25. Duke Realty has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $43.45.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. On average, analysts predict that Duke Realty will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This is an increase from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 70.83%.

DRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 93.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,354,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,186 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 4.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 11.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 94,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 9,808 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 54.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 41.2% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 179,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 52,209 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

