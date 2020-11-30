Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) (TSE:SRX) Senior Officer Jamie Peter Conboy Sells 4,500 Shares

Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) (TSE:SRX) Senior Officer Jamie Peter Conboy sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.30, for a total value of C$10,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 573,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,318,962.60.

Shares of Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) stock traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$2.28. 21,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,540. Storm Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.85 and a 1 year high of C$2.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.62.

Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) (TSE:SRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$30.01 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Storm Resources Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) from C$1.75 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interest in lands covering an area of 121,000 net acres in 172 net sections located in Umbach, Nig, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2019, it had 195,482 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

