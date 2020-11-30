SUN Hits 24 Hour Volume of $48.40 Million (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Over the last week, SUN has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. SUN has a market cap of $46.34 million and approximately $48.40 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUN token can now be bought for about $10.12 or 0.00052735 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003338 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005214 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00027940 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00162352 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $180.05 or 0.00938635 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00250018 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.83 or 0.00452657 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00157662 BTC.

SUN Profile

SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,581,173 tokens. SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home. The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f.

Buying and Selling SUN

SUN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

