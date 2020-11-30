Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) & Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Critical Contrast

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) and Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sundial Growers and Glucose Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundial Growers $75.86 million 0.96 -$204.57 million N/A N/A Glucose Health $290,000.00 110.27 -$250,000.00 N/A N/A

Glucose Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sundial Growers.

Risk & Volatility

Sundial Growers has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glucose Health has a beta of 3.21, meaning that its share price is 221% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sundial Growers and Glucose Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundial Growers 1 3 0 0 1.75 Glucose Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sundial Growers currently has a consensus price target of $1.25, indicating a potential upside of 89.83%. Given Sundial Growers’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Sundial Growers is more favorable than Glucose Health.

Profitability

This table compares Sundial Growers and Glucose Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundial Growers -362.49% -179.71% -79.40% Glucose Health -136.46% N/A -199.60%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.7% of Sundial Growers shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Glucose Health beats Sundial Growers on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sundial Growers Company Profile

Sundial Growers Inc. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands. Sundial Growers Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Glucose Health Company Profile

Glucose Health, Inc. manufactures and sells dietary supplements for persons with pre-diabetes and/or Type-2 diabetes. Its principal product is Glucose Health, a dietary supplement formulated from nine natural ingredients to have a beneficial impact upon blood glucose, triglyceride, and cholesterol levels. Glucose Health, Inc. sells its product through national and regional pharmacy retailers, as well as through its Website, glucosehealth.com. The company was formerly known as Bio-Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Glucose Health, Inc. in November 2014. Glucose Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

