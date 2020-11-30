Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) (CVE:SGI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Pi Financial

Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) (CVE:SGI) was upgraded by Pi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$1.10 price target on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 100.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SGI. Haywood Securities decreased their target price on shares of Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Cormark decreased their price objective on Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) from C$1.15 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Laurentian dropped their target price on Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Get Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) alerts:

CVE:SGI traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$0.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.29, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Superior Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.76. The firm has a market cap of $68.48 million and a P/E ratio of -5.56.

About Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V)

Superior Gold Inc acquires, explores, develops, and operates gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km north east of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc December 2016.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.