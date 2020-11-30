Suretly (SUR) Trading Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 30th. In the last week, Suretly has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One Suretly token can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00002063 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and Tidex. Suretly has a market capitalization of $93,206.27 and approximately $2,892.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Suretly

Suretly is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,535 tokens. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Suretly

Suretly can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

