Swipe Trading 9.6% Lower This Week (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Swipe has a market cap of $76.54 million and approximately $108.99 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Swipe has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One Swipe token can now be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00005072 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swipe alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005207 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00027871 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00163008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.29 or 0.00938636 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00262440 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.83 or 0.00452049 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00158898 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001675 BTC.

About Swipe

Swipe’s total supply is 289,266,978 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,566,934 tokens. Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet.

Buying and Selling Swipe

Swipe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swipe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.