Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Synlogic, Inc. engaged in the development of a novel class of living Synthetic Biotic(TM) medicines based on its proprietary drug discovery and development platform. The company’s pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases such as Urea Cycle Disorder and Phenylketonuria. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other diseases, such as liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and cancer. It is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease. Synlogic Inc., formerly known as Mirna Therapeutics Inc., is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

SYBX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday, September 18th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synlogic has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.83.

SYBX stock opened at $2.50 on Thursday. Synlogic has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $3.99. The stock has a market cap of $87.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average is $2.16.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 38.34% and a negative net margin of 2,761.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synlogic will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Synlogic in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synlogic during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Synlogic during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synlogic during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

