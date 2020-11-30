SysGroup plc (SYS.L) (LON:SYS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.85

SysGroup plc (SYS.L) (LON:SYS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 37.85 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 37.85 ($0.49), with a volume of 43650 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35 ($0.46).

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 32.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 32.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13.

About SysGroup plc (SYS.L) (LON:SYS)

SysGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed IT, cloud hosting, and IT consultancy services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Managed IT Services and Value Added Resale. It offers managed, cloud hosting and security, and disaster recovery services, as well as professional and consultancy services; and hardware and software licenses.

