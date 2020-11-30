Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on SSMXY. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Sysmex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Sysmex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

OTCMKTS SSMXY traded up $2.53 on Wednesday, reaching $51.65. The stock had a trading volume of 53,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.35. Sysmex has a 1-year low of $26.29 and a 1-year high of $52.34. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.74 and a beta of 0.13.

Sysmex Company Profile

Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

