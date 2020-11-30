Taal Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Taal Capital Management LP lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 250.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 0.8% of Taal Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Taal Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $25,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11,407.0% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,643 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% during the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 166.7% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 118.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $823,244.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,135.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,912 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,623. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Gabelli lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Guggenheim upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.69.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.52 on Monday, hitting $62.53. 327,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,437,853. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -573.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $45.76 and a 1 year high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

