Taal Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Taal Capital Management LP increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies comprises about 4.6% of Taal Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Taal Capital Management LP’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 63.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 293.8% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Mirova lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 191.4% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 1,049 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.04.

The TJX Companies stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.52. The stock had a trading volume of 404,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,194,372. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $75.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.91, a P/E/G ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $65.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.43.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

